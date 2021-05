Indian shares ended higher with Nifty at record closing high boosted by banks and IT stocks, as rise in Asian peers and a steady decline in COVID-19 cases also lifted the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 98 points higher at 51,115 while the Nifty rose 36 points to settle at a record closing high of 15,338. Broader markets were also higher with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 1.2 percent, respectively.

Global equities have received a boost after U.S. Federal Reserve officials earlier this week reaffirmed a dovish monetary policy stance, reassuring investors worried about the prospect of rising inflation.

Investors’ sentiment has also improved in recent days due to a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. Earlier this week, the country reported its lowest daily rise of cases in more than a month.

On the Nifty50 index, Shree cement, SBI, Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC, ONGC, IOC, Bajaj Finance, and Bharti Airtel led the losses.

Among sectors, banking and IT indices rose 1.3 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively while metal and auto indices added 0.5-1 percent. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Realty were in the red for the day.