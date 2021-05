Indian indices ended around 2 percent higher on Friday, helped by a rebound in banking and financial stocks and as new coronavirus infections remained below the 300,000 mark for a fifth straight day. All sectors witnessed broad-based buying during the day adding to the rise.

The Sensex ended 975 points higher at 50,540 while the Nifty rose 269 points to settle at 15,175. Both indices ended the week over 3 percent higher.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Back home, broader markets were also positive buy underperformed benchmarks. The Nifty Midcap index was up 0.8 percent and the Nifty Smallcap index rose around half a percent.

On the Nifty50 index, the top 5 gainers were from the banking space. HDFC Bank, SBI, IndusInd Bank, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank were the top gainers, up 3-5 percent while Grasim, Powergrid, IOC, Dr Reddy's, and Eicher Motors led the losses.

The Nifty Bank Index recovered to rise nearly 4 percent after a more than 1 percent drop in the previous session. Gains were led by heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and SBI. India's largest lender, SBI rose 5 percent after it posted an 80 percent rise in its net profit.

Meanwhile, the Nifty energy index climbed around a percent helped by a 3.75 percent rise in state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd on higher quarterly net profit.