Indian indices ended nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session with Nifty falling below the 14,000-mark for the first time this year dragged mainly by losses in the banking and financial space.

The Sensex ended 937 points lower at 47,410 while the Nifty lost 271 points to settle at 13,967. Broader markets, meanwhile, were mixed with the midcap index down 1.5 percent and smallcap index up 0.2 percent.

"It is well-known that a fall in FIIs inflows will be the biggest risk to the liquidity-driven rally. Indian bourses mirrored mixed sentiment from global peers with a downward rally owing to consecutive days of FII selling. Barring defensive FMCG segment, all sectors traded in the red zone with banking and pharma stocks being the worst hit. The global markets were mixed today ahead of the US Fed meeting amid uncertainty over the US stimulus. We should expect higher volatility in the coming days' given pre-budget event risk," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, Tech Mahindra, Wipro, SBI Life, ITC, and UltraTech Cement were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Tata Steel, Titan, IndusInd Bank and Hindalco led the losses.

Among sectors, all barring Nifty FMCG, were in the red for the day. The Nifty Bank index shed the most, down almost 3 percent while the Nifty Metal and Nifty Fin Services indices fell over 2.5 percent each. Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto indices also lost 2 percent each for the day.

Shares of automobile companies fell after the government approved the scrappage policy for the auto industry. The Nifty Auto index was down over 2 percent with all stocks trading in the red. Tata Motors, Hero Moto, Eicher Motors, M&M, were down 3-4 percent each.