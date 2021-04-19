  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 882 points lower, Nifty down around 2% as COVID cases spike; banks, energy stocks drag

Updated : April 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST

The Sensex ended 882 points lower at 47,949 while the Nifty lost 258 points to settle at 14,359.
Banking, energy and auto stocks dragged the indices the most while pharma stocks were the only ones in green.
Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Midcap and Smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 882 points lower, Nifty down around 2% as COVID cases spike; banks, energy stocks drag
Published : April 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

IndiGrid raises Rs 1,300 crore via rights issue

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

Market Mayhem: Top 5 reasons why Sensex crashed over 1,400 points in trade today

ACC Q1CY21 earnings: Here are the key expectations

ACC Q1CY21 earnings: Here are the key expectations

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement