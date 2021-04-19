Closing Bell: Sensex ends 882 points lower, Nifty down around 2% as COVID cases spike; banks, energy stocks drag Updated : April 19, 2021 03:49 PM IST The Sensex ended 882 points lower at 47,949 while the Nifty lost 258 points to settle at 14,359. Banking, energy and auto stocks dragged the indices the most while pharma stocks were the only ones in green. Broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the Midcap and Smallcap indices down over 2 percent each. Published : April 19, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply