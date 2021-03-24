Closing Bell: Sensex ends 871 points lower, Nifty below 14,550 as selling intensifies; banks, metals drag Updated : March 24, 2021 03:41 PM IST The Sensex ended 871 points lower at 49,180 while the Nifty fell 265 points to settle at 14,549. Broader markets were also lower with both midcap and smallcap indices ending around 2 percent lower. On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Asian Paints, and Powergrid were the only stocks in the green. Published : March 24, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply