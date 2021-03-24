Closing Bell: Sensex ends 871 points lower, Nifty below 14,550 as selling intensifies; banks, metals drag

Indian indices ended nearly 2 percent lower on Wednesday as selling intensified, dragged down by financial, auto and metal stocks amid weakness in global stocks. Worries over the economic impact of a continued surge in domestic coronavirus cases also weighed on sentiment.

The Sensex ended 871 points lower at 49,180 while the Nifty fell 265 points to settle at 14,549.

India’s daily COVID-19 cases hit a more than four-month high on Wednesday. The government has said it would expand its vaccination campaign from April to include everyone above 45.

Meanwhile, Asian shares hit a two-week low on Wednesday, oil weakened further and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax hikes hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety.

"Indian market witnessed across-the-board selling amidst high volatility owing to weak global cues and spike in Covid cases. All sectors barring pharma witnessed selling as second and third wave infections in India and Europe, respectively, are bound to hamper economic recovery. Reports of a potential tax hike in the US also impacted the market sentiment," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Broader markets were also lower with both midcap and smallcap indices ending around 2 percent lower.

On the Nifty50 index, Cipla, Asian Paints, and Powergrid were the only stocks in the green while Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Hindalco, and M&M led the losses.

Among sectors, barring pharma, ended the day in the red. The Nifty Metal index fell the most, down 3 percent while Nifty Bank lost 2.6 percent. Nifty Auto also shed 2.6 percent and Nifty Financials declined 2 percent for the day. Meanwhile, Nifty IT, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Energy were down 1-2 percent.