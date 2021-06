Indian indices ended flat on Wednesday as losses in IT, FMCG and financial stocks were capped by gains in auto, metals and pharma sectors.

The Sensex ended 85 points lower at 51,849 while the Nifty was up 1 point to settle at 15,576. Broader markets, however, outperformed with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1-1.5 percent. Midcap index ended at a record high.

"Ahead of the MPC policy, the domestic market continued its volatility with a mixed bias. Selling was witnessed in Financials, IT and FMCG stocks but it reduced towards the close of trading. Weakness across US and Asian markets also added to the negative trend. PSU banks attracted buyers in hopes that the government will soon finalize the list for privatisation. In the policy, RBI is expected to focus on economic growth by maintaining the status quo on policy rates and ensuring liquidity while keeping an eye on the inflationary pressure due to rising commodity prices," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, UPL, Tata Steel, Hindalco, JSW Steel and RIL were the top gainers while ITC, Tech Mahindra, Axis Bank, Asian Paints and HDFC led the losses.

UPL, SBI and Bajaj Finance closed at fresh record highs.

FMCG major ITC was the top loser for both Nifty and Sensex after the company's March quarter results did not meet analyst expectations. It lost around 3 percent for the day.

Meanwhile, Adani Ports rose 2 percent after the company reported an improvement in operational performance in May.

Among sectors, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG lost 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively while Nifty Fin Services was also down 0.2 percent. However. Nifty Auto and Nifty Metal surged around 2 percent capping the losses. Nifty Pharma was also up 0.7 percent for the day.