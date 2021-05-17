Closing Bell: Sensex ends 848 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; Nifty Bank surges 4% Updated : May 17, 2021 03:40:58 IST The Sensex ended 848 points higher at 49,581 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 14,923. The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices soared 3-4 percent during the day lifting the benchmarks. On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers. Published : May 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply