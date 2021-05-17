  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 848 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; Nifty Bank surges 4%

Updated : May 17, 2021 03:40:58 IST

The Sensex ended 848 points higher at 49,581 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 14,923.
The Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services indices soared 3-4 percent during the day lifting the benchmarks.
On the Nifty50 index, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank were the top gainers.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 848 points higher, Nifty above 14,900; Nifty Bank surges 4%
Published : May 17, 2021 03:35 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

ONGC to procure 1 lakh oxygen concentrators

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Colgate-Palmolive Q4 net profit jumps 54.1% to Rs 314.6 cr

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Moglix raises $120 million, joins unicorn club as valuation jumps to $1 billion

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement