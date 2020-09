Indian shares ended nearly 2.5 percent higher on Friday led by massive buying in all key sectors amid positive momentum in the Asian peers.

The Sensex ended 835 points higher at 37,388 while the Nifty rose 245 points to settle at 11,050. However, for the week the benchmarks ended around 3.75 percent lower.

On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Finserv, Cipla, HCL Tech, IndusInd Bank and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers up between 4-6.6 percent while only 3 stocks - BPCL, UPL and SBI Life ended in the red. Meanwhile, on the Sensex, all constituents were in the green for the day.

Broader markets also rose for the day with the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up over 2.5 percent each.

All sectors were also positive for the day led by Auto and IT, up over 3 percent whereas bank, metal and pharma indices rose over 2.5 percent each.