Closing Bell: Sensex ends 811 points lower, Nifty at 11,250; all sectors in the red

Updated : September 21, 2020 03:40 PM IST

The Sensex ended 811 points lower at 38,034 while the Nifty lost 254 points to settle at 11,250.

Nifty Smallcap100 and Nifty Midcap100 were also trading with heavy losses, down 4 percent each.