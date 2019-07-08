Closing bell: Sensex ends 793 points lower as post-Budget sell-off continues, Nifty below 11,600

Post-Budget sell-off continued for the second consecutive day on Monday with Sensex tumbling nearly 800 points and Nifty settling below 11,600 level.
The Sensex ended 793 points lower at 38,721, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 253 points to end at 11,559.
The Nifty Bank fell more than 2.5 percent, while Nifty PSU Bank was down 6 percent.
