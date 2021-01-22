  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 746 points lower, Nifty down 1.5%; banking, metal sectors drag most

Updated : January 22, 2021 03:43 PM IST

The Sensex ended 746 points lower at 48,878 while the Nifty fell 218 points to settle at 14,372.
Both indices also ended the week in red, down around 0.4 percent each.
On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, HUL, Eicher Motors, And UltraTech Cement were the top gainers
