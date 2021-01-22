Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 746 points lower, Nifty down 1.5%; banking, metal sectors drag most Updated : January 22, 2021 03:43 PM IST The Sensex ended 746 points lower at 48,878 while the Nifty fell 218 points to settle at 14,372. Both indices also ended the week in red, down around 0.4 percent each. On the Nifty50 index, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, HUL, Eicher Motors, And UltraTech Cement were the top gainers Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply