Closing Bell: Sensex ends 700 points higher after Economic Survey projections, Nifty holds 17,300

Benchmark indices ended higher on Monday with Nifty closing above 17,300 ahead of the Union Budget to be presented on February 1 by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

At close, the Sensex was up 813.94 points or 1.42 percent at 58,014.17, and the Nifty was up 237.80 points or 1.39 percent at 17,339.80. About 1773 shares have advanced, 1632 shares declined, and 142 shares are unchanged.

Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors, Wipro, BPCL and Bajaj Finserv were the top Nifty gainers, while IndusInd Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, UPL, Coal India and HUL were the top losers on the index.

On the sectoral front, auto, pharma, IT, oil & gas, PSU Bank and realty rose 1-3 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices added 1-1.7 percent.

The government tabled Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Parliament after President Ram Nath Kovind's address on Monday, the first day of the Budget session.

The Economic Survey 2021-22, tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has projected India's growth for the financial year 2023 at 8-8.5 percent. The FY22 GDP growth is seen at 9.2 percent.