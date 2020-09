Indian shares ended over 1.5 percent lower on Friday after a selloff on Wall Street rippled across the Asian markets, with almost all major sector indices trading lower.

The Sensex ended 634 points lower at 38,357 while the Nifty lost 193 points to settle at 11,334. Indian benchmarks also ended lower for the week after two weeks of gains, down around 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, the broader Asian stock markets saw their worst session in two weeks after Wall Street's main indexes marked their steepest losses since June on the back of a tech-led plunge.

On the Nifty50 index, Maruti was the only stock that ended in the green. Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Adani Ports, JSW Steel, and NTPC led the losses.

Broader markets were also negative for the day with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 1.5 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

All sectors were in the red at closing. Nifty Metal fell 2.8 percent while Nifty Realty lost 2.2 percent. IT and FMCG indices were also down 1.3 percent each, while Fin Services and Pharma sectors fell around 1.8 percent each.