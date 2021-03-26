  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 568 points higher, Nifty above 14,500; midcaps outperform

Updated : March 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The Sensex ended 625 points higher at 49,065 and the Nifty gained 200 points to settle at 14,524.
Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around nearly 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent percent, respectively.
Published : March 26, 2021 03:32 PM IST

