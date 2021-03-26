Closing Bell: Sensex ends 568 points higher, Nifty above 14,500; midcaps outperform Updated : March 26, 2021 03:48 PM IST The Sensex ended 625 points higher at 49,065 and the Nifty gained 200 points to settle at 14,524. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up around nearly 1.7 percent and 1.2 percent percent, respectively. Published : March 26, 2021 03:32 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply