Indian indices ended higher for the second session on Tuesday boosted by auto stocks and financials, as the daily rise in domestic COVID cases stayed below the 300,000-mark for a second straight day.

The Sensex ended 612 points higher at 50,193 while the Nifty rose 185 points to settle at 15,108. Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap index up 1.8 percent and smallcap index up 1.6 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, four of 5 stocks were from the auto space. M&M, Bajaj Auto, Bajaj Finance, Titan, and Eicher Motors were the top gainers while Bharti Airtel, ITC, Coal India, Dr Reddy's, and Divi's Labs were the top losers.

Among sectors, the Auto index soared over 3 percent while the Nifty Metal index rallied 1.7 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services were also up around 1.5 percent each. However, the FMCG and pharma sectors were in the red for the day.

Telco major Bharti Airtel fell over 2 percent in an otherwise strong market after the telecom major's March quarter earnings missed analysts' expectations.