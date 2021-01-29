Market Closing Bell: Sensex ends 588 points lower, Nifty down 1%; Auto index falls 3% Updated : January 29, 2021 04:16 PM IST The Sensex ended 588 points lower at 46,286 while the Nifty fell 183 points to settle at 13,635. Dr Reddy's Maruti, Hero Moto, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel led the losses on the Nifty50 index. Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell the most, down almost 3 percent followed by Nifty IT, down 2.6 percent. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply