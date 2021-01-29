Countdown

  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 588 points lower, Nifty down 1%; Auto index falls 3%

Updated : January 29, 2021 04:16 PM IST

The Sensex ended 588 points lower at 46,286 while the Nifty fell 183 points to settle at 13,635.
Dr Reddy's Maruti, Hero Moto, Tata Steel, and Bharti Airtel led the losses on the Nifty50 index.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell the most, down almost 3 percent followed by Nifty IT, down 2.6 percent.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 588 points lower, Nifty down 1%; Auto index falls 3%

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

COVID-19: Irdai chief says 1.28 cr people covered under corona insurance policies

COVID-19: Irdai chief says 1.28 cr people covered under corona insurance policies

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 588 points lower, Nifty down 1%; Auto index falls 3%

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 588 points lower, Nifty down 1%; Auto index falls 3%

Dabur Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 493 crore; volume growth at 18.1%

Dabur Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 493 crore; volume growth at 18.1%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

cnbctv-18 budget 2021
Budget 2021: Key facts to know about Union Budget
Budget 2021: Key terms you should know
Budget 2021: Here's what individual taxpayers expect from FM
Advertisement