Closing Bell: Sensex ends 584 points higher, Nifty near 15,100; financials gain, metals fall

Updated : March 09, 2021 03:45 PM IST

The Sensex ended 584 points higher at 51,025 while the Nifty rose 142 points to settle at 15,098.
Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5 percent and 0.9 percent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Fin Services rose the most, up 2.2 percent followed by Nifty Bank and Nifty IT.
