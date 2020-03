Indian stocks ended lower after a volatile session on Thursday, in line with Asian peers, dragged mainly by financial stocks and index heavyweights like RIL, L&T, and Maruti Suzuki. Unabated panic over the coronavirus pandemic eclipsed steps taken by global central banks to arrest the economic fallout from the outbreak.

The BSE Sensex shed 581 points to close at 28,288, and the Nifty tumbled 205 points to close at 8,263.

In intra-day deals, the benchmarks fell almost 7 percent in early morning deals but later recovered almost 10 percent. However, the indices fell again in later half of the trade to end 2 percent lower.

The rupee also hit a fresh record low of 75.0100 against the dollar, as a flight into cash and worries about tightening liquidity boosted demand for the world’s reserve currency.

Among the Nifty50 index, ITC, Bharti Airtel, Infosys, HDFC Bank, and PowerGrid were the top gainers, while Bharti Infratel, Zee, Shree Cements, ONGC, and BPCL led the losses.

Broader markets also lost, in line with benchmarks. Nifty Midcap declined 4.3 percent and Nifty Smallcap shed 5.5 percent.

All sectors were also in the red with Nifty Auto declining the most, down 5.8 percent. Nifty Metal also shed 5.3 percent, while Nifty Realty lost 3.5 percent. Nifty IT fell 3 percent for the day and Nifty Bank was down 2.6 percent.