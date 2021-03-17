Closing Bell: Sensex ends 562 points lower, Nifty below 14,750; all sectors in the red

Indian indices ended over a percent lower on Wednesday, tracking losses in global peers, as most investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Domestically, broad-based selling was seen across all sectors with energy, pharma and metals dragging the most.

The Sensex ended 562 points lower at 49,801 while the Nifty fell 189 points to settle at 14,721. Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.

"Indian market remained in negative territory as investors traded cautiously ahead of the US Fed meeting coupled with a resurgence in covid cases. Adding to that, the rise in international crude prices is also dragging the Indian market. Global markets also displayed a weak opening as it awaits the final decision of the FOMC meeting today, which will decide the trend of the market in the short-term. On a consensus basis, an accommodative policy is expected by FED, which will help the global market to stabilize," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, ITC and Infosys were the only 2 stocks in the green while ONGC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India and Adani Ports led the losses.

All sectors also ended the day in the red with Nifty Energy dragging the most, down 3 percent followed by Nifty Metal, down 2.6 pecrent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Auto, and Nifty Bank shed over 1.5 percent each.