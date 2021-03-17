  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 562 points lower, Nifty below 14,750; all sectors in the red

Updated : March 17, 2021 03:49 PM IST

The Sensex ended 562 points lower at 49,801 while the Nifty fell 189 points to settle at 14,721.
Meanwhile, broader markets underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down over 2 percent each.
On the Nifty50 index, ITC and Infosys were the only 2 stocks in the green while ONGC, BPCL, Tata Motors, Coal India and Adani Ports led the losses.
Published : March 17, 2021 03:34 PM IST

