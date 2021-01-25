  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Updated : January 25, 2021 03:44 PM IST

The Sensex ended 531 points lower at 48,347 while the Nifty lost 133 points to settle at 14,239.
Among sectors, the IT index fell the most, down nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG also lost over half a percent each.
Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1 percent each.
Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases down to 1.84 lakh, comprises 1.73% of total infections

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Active COVID-19 cases down to 1.84 lakh, comprises 1.73% of total infections

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 16% to Rs 1,853 crore, NII up 17%

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q3 profit rises 16% to Rs 1,853 crore, NII up 17%

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement