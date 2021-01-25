Market Closing Bell: Sensex, ends 531 points lower, Nifty down 1%; RIL falls over 5% post Q3 Updated : January 25, 2021 03:44 PM IST The Sensex ended 531 points lower at 48,347 while the Nifty lost 133 points to settle at 14,239. Among sectors, the IT index fell the most, down nearly 2 percent while Nifty Auto and Nifty FMCG also lost over half a percent each. Broader markets were also lower with the midcap and smallcap indices down around 1 percent each. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply