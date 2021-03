Gains in Auto and IT stocks helped Indian shares rise for a second straight session on Tuesday, with the Sensex crossing the 50,000 mark again as some semblance of calm returned to global bond markets after last week's turmoil. The gains in the domestic indices were led by a broad-based rally across sectors, however, Nifty Bank underperformed relatively.

The Sensex ended 447. 05 points higher at 50,296 while the Nifty rose 157.7 points to settle at 14,919. Broader markets also surged during the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.7 and 1.2 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, M&M, Wipro, Adani Ports, Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers while ONGC, HDFC, Dr Reddy, Power Grid, Coal India ended in the red.

All the sectors ended in the green, except for PSU Bank, led by Nifty Auto, which rose 3.19 percent. Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG were also up 3 percent and 1.38 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, the pharma, metal, media, realty sectors were also trading in the green for the day.

Specialty chemical company Anupam Rasayan has received market regulator Sebi's approval for launching an initial public offering (IPO) to raise Rs 760 crore. Till now, nine firms have launched an IPO this year.

The share price of Hero MotoCorp gained more than 3 percent on Tuesday after the two-wheeler maker reported an increase in total sales during February. On BSE, the stock jumped 3.41 percent to Rs 3,464.20.

The share price of Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) surged 19 percent on Tuesday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the government received multiple bids for the privatisation of the company.

The share price of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) surged 6 percent to hit its 52-week high on Tuesday after the company's board approved the sale of its stake in the Numaligarh refinery.

Shankar Sharma, the Vice Chairman & Joint MD of First Global spoke to CNBC-TV18 about how equity participants globally are ‘overfed, fat & complacent’ with strong returns over the last 12 months.

“The trouble in markets is that when we all become fat, complacent, over-fed on easy profits that is the time when the markets surprises. Right now we are all fattened by easy profits for the last 8-2 months’ time. We are all fattened by ultra-cheap interest rates, low inflation, we are all fattened by the belief that the Fed is God," he said.