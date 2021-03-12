Closing Bell: Sensex ends 487 points lower, Nifty below 15,050 as bond yields spike; banks, autos drag

Indian markets witnessed sharp selling with the benchmarks Sensex and Nifty ending around a percent lower on Friday. A sudden spike in US treasury bond yields to 1.5 percent sent the overall market sentiment tumbling dragging US futures and Asian stocks as well.

Domestically, the broad-based decline was seen across all sectors with bank, financials and auto indices dragging the most for the day.

The Sensex ended 487 points lower at 50,792 while the Nifty 144 points to settle at 15,031. Broader markets, however, were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.4 percent and smallcap index up 0.5 percent.

For the Week, Sensex, Nifty and Nifty Bank rose around 1 percent each.

"Indian markets failed to hold on to its strong start as rising bond yield countered positive sentiments. All major sectoral indices belled the day in negative terrain while smallcap indices continued to remain positive. The US market has had a robust close yesterday taking cues from fall in the US unemployment rate and signing of the stimulus bill. However, Asian & European markets couldn’t maintain the optimism due to rising US bond yield ahead the FED policy meeting next week," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, BPCL, IOC, Powergrid, JSW Steel and Titan were the top gainers while Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports, HDFC Life, Hindalco and SBI Life led the losses.

All sectors ended in the red with the Nifty Auto index down the most, 1.7 percent. Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services also lost a percent each. Meanwhile, IT, metal, pharma and FMCG sectors were also down 0.5-1 percent for the day.

IDBI Bank share price surged over 9.5 percent after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) took the lender out of the Prompt Corrective Action framework.