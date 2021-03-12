Closing Bell: Sensex ends 487 points lower, Nifty below 15,050 as bond yields spike; banks, autos drag Updated : March 12, 2021 03:55 PM IST The Sensex ended 487 points lower at 50,792 while the Nifty 144 points to settle at 15,031. On the Nifty50 index, BPCL, IOC, Powergrid, JSW Steel and Titan were the top gainers. All sectors ended in the red with the Nifty Auto index down the most, 1.7 percent. Published : March 12, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply