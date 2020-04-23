Closing Bell: Sensex ends 483 points higher, Nifty holds 9,300; Kotak Bank surges 8%

Indian shares ended higher on Thursday, in line with Asian markets as oil prices recovered from a collapse earlier in the week. Meanwhile, hopes of a new stimulus package by the government to mitigate the economic damage caused by the coronavirus outbreak lifted sentiment.

The Sensex settled 483 points higher at 31,863 while the Nifty50 index ended 126 points higher at 9,314. The gains were mainly led by financials and IT stocks.

Globally, Asian markets also rose after Wall Street ended higher as oil prices rebounded and the US Senate approved nearly $500 billion more in aid to help small businesses weather the health crisis.

Hopes of new measures to jump-start growth buoyed domestic market sentiment, even as a senior minister said after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday that a package would be announced as and when it is designed.

On the Nifty50 index, Kotak Bank, TCS, Infosys, ICICI Bank, and HCL Tech were the top gainers, whereas Titan, HUL, Shree Cements, PowerGrid, and NTPC led the losses.

Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

All sectors, except Nifty FMCG and Nifty PSU Bank, were in the green for the day. Nifty IT surged the most, up 4 percent, while Nifty Bank and Nifty Fin Services rose around 2.5 percent each. Nifty Metal also advanced 1.2 percent.

Kotak Bank rallied over 8 percent after its board approved capital raising plan of around $1 billion. Its board has approved raising capital by issuing 6.5 crore equity shares of Rs 5 each, subject to regulatory approvals.

Vodafone Idea surged 9 percent after parent Vodafone Group Plc said it had accelerated payment of $200 million to the company to provide liquidity to manage its operations.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals jumped over 7 percent after a report said the company was seeking regulatory approval to conduct clinical trials for its version of Favipiravir - a drug being used globally to treat COVID-19.