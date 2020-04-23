  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 483 points higher, Nifty holds 9,300; Kotak Bank surges 8%

Updated : April 23, 2020 03:39 PM IST

The Sensex settled 483 points higher at 31,863 while the Nifty50 index ended 126 points higher at 9,314.
The gains were mainly led by financials and IT stocks.
Broader markets were also positive with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices up 1.2 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
