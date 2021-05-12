Closing Bell: Sensex ends 471 points lower, Nifty below 14,700; metals, banks drag most

Indian indices ended lower for the second session on Wednesday dragged by metals and financials. Meanwhile, losses in Asian peers and domestic COVID-19 deaths crossing a quarter-million mark also weighed on the sentiment.

The Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,691 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,696.

Asian shares fell on concerns over a potential pickup in US inflation and speculations that surging commodity prices and growing inflationary pressure in the US could lead to earlier rate hikes and higher bond yields.

Adding to investor concerns, India reported a record surge in coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, pushing its overall death toll over a quarter million.

"Indian indices extended its losses due to concerns over hike in global interest rates and bond yield due to rising commodity prices and inflationary pressure. All major indices belled the day in negative terrain including metals while PSU banks and media stocks managed to stay afloat. International commodity prices will have to stabilize, to provide sustenance in the equity market," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Moody's Investors Service also warned on Tuesday that the second severe wave of coronavirus infections would slow near-term economic recovery, slashing its real GDP growth forecast to 9.3 percent from 13.7 percent for the fiscal year ending March 2022.

Back home, broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Tata Motors, Titan, Maruti, Powergrid and Cipla were the top gainers while Tata Steel, JSW Steel, IndusInd Bank, BPCL and Hindalco led the losses.

Among sectors, metals fell the most, down 3 percent while Nifty Bank and Nifty Financials lost over a percent each. The IT index also lost 1 percent for the day. However, the Nifty PSU Bank index jumped over 3 percent and Nifty Auto also added 0.3 percent.