Closing Bell: Sensex ends 471 points lower, Nifty below 14,700; metals, banks drag most

Updated : May 12, 2021 03:39:58 IST

The Sensex ended 471 points lower at 48,691 while the Nifty fell 154 points to settle at 14,696.
Broader markets were also lower for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.8 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
Shares of Godrej Consumer Products soared over 21 percent while Siemens climbed 3 percent following strong quarterly results.
