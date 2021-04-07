Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Indian shares ended around a percent higher on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) held a repo rate, as widely expected, to support the economy against the backdrop of the second surge in COVID-19 cases.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) stuck to its accommodative monetary policy stance amid concerns that rising infections could derail the country’s nascent economic recovery.

The Sensex ended 460 points higher at 49,662 while the Nifty rose 135 points to settle at 14,819.

"Indian market is invigorated by RBI’s long-term dovish stance to maintain an easy money policy till the economy reverts to normalcy. A big cheer is the GSec buying program of Rs.1 lakh crore to ensure liquidity and flatten the long-term yields curve. RBI’s decision to maintain its high GDP growth forecast also helped the market to calm down its fears which had increased post the second wave infection and stringent lockdowns," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

The benchmark 10-year bond yield also rose to 6.19 percent post-policy, before falling back to 6.06 percent after the central bank announced a secondary market government securities (G-sec) acquisition programme.

Meanwhile, the Indian rupee weakened to 74.04 against the dollar after the rate decision, hitting its weakest level since November 27.

The broader markets also rose in trade with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Wipro, SBI Life, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Tata Consumer, UPL, Titan and NTPC led the losses.

Among sectors, rate sensitives rose higher with the Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto up over 1.5 percent each. Nifty Realty also added 1 percent. Meanwhile, the IT, metal and fin services indices were also up around a percent each.