Closing Bell: Sensex ends 460 points higher, Nifty above 14,800 post RBI policy; bank, auto indices up 1.5%

Updated : April 07, 2021 03:52 PM IST

The Sensex ended 460 points higher at 49,662 while the Nifty rose 135 points to settle at 14,819.
The broader markets also rose in trade with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1.3 percent and 1.7 percent, respectively.
On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Wipro, SBI Life, SBI and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers.
Published : April 07, 2021 03:35 PM IST

