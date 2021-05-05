Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, bank stocks surge after RBI Guv address

Indian indices ended higher on Wednesday boosted mainly by banking, and pharma stocks after the Reserve Bank of India announced measures to tackle the rising second wave of COVID-19 pandemic. The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das today announced a number of schemes that are not only aimed at providing relief to the ailing economy but will also be used to fight the pandemic going forward. However, no moratorium was announced as was being expected.

"Domestic market edged up boosted by pharma and financial stocks following RBI Governor’s announcement and positive global markets. While reassuring RBI’s policy aid, the Governor announced an array of support to the Covid-hit sectors through restructuring schemes and liquidity measures. India’s Service PMI index reported marginal decline in April to 54.0 from 54.6 in March 2021 owing to slow-down in external demand and escalation of the pandemic, but is expected to improve on a QoQ basis from Q2FY21 onwards," said Vinod Nair, head of Research at Geojit financial services.

Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers while Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints, SBI Life and HUL led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Pharma idnex surged the most, up over 4 percent while Nifty Bank rallied 1.8 percent. Nifty Fin Services, Nifty Metal and Nifty IT were also up over a pecrent each.

Pharma stocks also rallied after RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das unveiled Rs 50K crore liquidity facility for emergency healthcare amid the second wave of coronavirus.

Banks also rose after the Central Bank Governor announced that Banks can borrow up to Rs 50,000 crore from the RBI at 4 percent. However, they can only lend to medical-related borrowers like hospitals, oxygen equipment importers, vaccine makers and importers. Also, the loans will be classified as a priority sector and the equivalent of the COVID loan book will get 3.75 percent in reverse repo window versus 3.35 percent.