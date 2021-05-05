Closing Bell: Sensex ends 424 points higher, Nifty above 14,600; pharma, bank stocks surge after RBI Guv address Updated : May 05, 2021 03:48:27 IST The Sensex ended 424 points higher at 48,677 while the Nifty rose 121 points to settle at 14,618. Broader markets were also positive for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 1 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively. On the Nifty50 index, Sun Pharma, UPL, IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank and Kotak Bank were the top gainers. Published : May 05, 2021 03:34 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply