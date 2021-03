Indian indices trimmed some intra-day losses but ended on a negative note as US bond yields continued to hover near their 13-month peak. Banking, Financial and pharma sectors mainly dragged the benchmarks while IT and metal indices recovered from day's low to end in the green.

The Sensex ended 397 points lower at 50,395 while the Nifty fell 101 points to settle at 14,929. Broader markets were inline with benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices down 0.5-1 percent each.

"Weakness in national macro data and rise in global bond yield ahead of the crucial FED monetary policy meeting dented domestic momentum. Both the inflations of retail and wholesale, inclined higher than estimated while industrial production de-grew in January 2021. However, optimism in European & other Asian markets helped to recover from the sharp initial losses. We can expect this volatility to stabilize based on the global outlook post a confirmation from FED to maintain an accommodative policy," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, JSW Steel, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Hindalco and Powergrid were the top gainers while Divi's Labs, Bajaj Finserv, GAIL, Hero Moto, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Fin services and Nifty Pharma shed 1.3 percent while Nifty Bank lost 0.8 percent. Nifty Auto also lost 0.5 percent for the day. However, the Metal index rebounded from day's low to settle over a percent higher and the IT index also added 0.5 percent for the day.