Closing Bell: Sensex ends 397 points higher, Nifty above 15,800; banks, financials gain most

Indian indices ended higher on Tuesday, following a rally in Asian peers, mainly boosted by banking and financials. Gains in metals, pharma and heavyweight RIL also lifted the sentiment. A lesser-than-expected rise in June retail inflation also helped put stimulus pullback worries at ease.

The Sensex ended 397 points higher at 52,770 while the Nifty rose 120 points to settle at 15,812.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were headed for their best session in more than a fortnight after better than expected Chinese economic data and a rebound in China tech shares extended after Tencent secured regulatory approval for a major deal.

Back home, ICICI Bank, Grasim, HDFC, Axis Bank and SBI Life were the top gainers while Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Dr Reddy's, Tata Consumer and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Broader markets were mixed with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and smallcap index jumping over a percent.

Among sectors, Nifty Bank and Nifty Financials surged over a percent each while Nifty Metal, Nifty Pharma, Nifty Energy and Nifty Auto were up over half a percent each. However, Nifty IT and Nifty FMCG ended the day in the red capping some gains.

Sunteck Realty share price gained over 2 percent after the company reported a 74 percent YoY increase in bookings at Rs 176 crore for the quarter ended June. The rise in bookings was led by the performance of its mid-income and affordable housing projects.