Indian indices ended over half a percent lower on Thursday, extending losses for the third straight session dragged mainly by banking, financial and auto stocks. The sentiment was also weighed as Asian peers also declined during the day.

The Sensex ended 379 points lower at 51,324 while the Nifty fell 90 points to settle at 15,119.

Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks ending the day in the green. The Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.4 percent and the smallcap index added 0.9 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, ONGC, GAIL, BPCL, NTPC and IOC were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, Tata Motors, M&M, Kotak Bank and Shree Cement led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Auto and Nifty Fin Services fell the most, down around 1.4 percent each while Nifty Bank lost 0.9 percent. The FMCG and pharma indices were also negative for the day, down 0.4 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.

However, the Nifty PSU Bank index continued to be in focus, up over 5 percent on privatisation buzz. Meanwhile, Nifty Energy rose over 2 percent on rising oil prices and Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma were also up over a percent each.

Among individual stocks, IndiaMART InterMESH surged over 6 percent after the company launched its qualified institutional placement (QIP) issue in order to raise funds. The floor price for the issue has been set at Rs 9,065.61 per share, at a 5.92 percent premium to Wednesday's closing price.