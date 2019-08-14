Closing Bell: Sensex ends 353 points higher, Nifty above 11,000; metals gain, pharma drags

The Sensex ended 353 points higher at 37,311 while the broader Nifty50 index surged 103 points to end the day at 11,029.
In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices advanced 1 percent and 0.67 percent, respectively.
UPL, Bajaj Finserv, Zee, Tata Steel and Vedanta were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
