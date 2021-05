Closing Bell: Sensex ends 338 points lower, Nifty holds 14,900; metals, banks drag

Updated : May 20, 2021 15:35:16 IST

The Sensex ended 338 points lower at 49,564 while the Nifty fell 124 points to settle at 14,906.

Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices were flat but with negative bias.