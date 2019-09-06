Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

Indian shares ended higher on Friday, in line with gains in broader Asia, as US-China trade tensions eased. The gains were led by banking and auto stocks with index heavyweights like Kotak Bank, Axis Bank and Maruti Suzuki lifting the indices.

Both indices, however, settled the week over one percent lower, after seeing heavy sell-off earlier in the week on worries of slowing economic growth.

The Sensex ended 337 points higher at 36,982, while the broader Nifty50 index added 98 points to end the day at 10,946.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks edged higher after the United States and China agreed on Thursday to hold high-level talks early in October, raising hopes for substantial progress in de-escalating their trade conflict.

In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap rose 0.7 percent, while the Nifty Smallcap index rose 0.8 percent.

Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Indiabulls Housing, Yes Bank, Sun Pharma, Wipro and HCL Tech led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Nifty Auto index gained the most, up 2.5 percent, while the Nifty Metal index rose 2 percent. The Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank advanced over 1 percent each. However, selling was seen in the Nifty FMCG and the Nifty Realty indices.

Tech Mahindra rose nearly 4 percent after the company announced a strategic and possibly largest-ever deal with leading American network operator AT&T worth $1 billion.