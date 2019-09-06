#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market
Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

Updated : September 06, 2019 04:00 PM IST

Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
The Nifty Auto index gained the most, up 2.5 percent, while the Nifty Metal index rose 2 percent.
Tech Mahindra rose nearly 4 percent after the company announced a strategic and possibly largest-ever deal with leading American network operator AT&T worth $1 billion.
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

This stock has turned Rs 1 lakh into Rs 2.5 crore in 29 years

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Kotak Mahindra makes net profit of Rs 1,124 crore in Q4

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV