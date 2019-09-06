Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 337 points higher, down 1% for the week, Nifty at 10,946; Tech Mahindra, Maruti gain
Updated : September 06, 2019 04:00 PM IST
Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Steel, NTPC and Axis Bank were the top gainers on the Nifty50.
The Nifty Auto index gained the most, up 2.5 percent, while the Nifty Metal index rose 2 percent.
Tech Mahindra rose nearly 4 percent after the company announced a strategic and possibly largest-ever deal with leading American network operator AT&T worth $1 billion.
