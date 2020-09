Market

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 323 points lower, Nifty holds 11,500; Nifty Bank down 1%

Updated : September 17, 2020 04:00 PM IST

The Sensex ended 323 points lower at 38,980 while the Nifty lost 88 points to settle at 11,516

Broader markets were also in the red with Nifty Midcap and Nifty Smallcap down 0.25 percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.