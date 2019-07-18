Market
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 318 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Yes Bank cracks 12.6%
Updated : July 18, 2019 03:56 PM IST
Indian benchmark indices ended lower after three sessions of gains on Thursday, dragged by banking stocks.
The Sensex ended 318 points lower at 38,897, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 91 points to end at 11,597.
Yes Bank fell 12.6 percent after the bank reported a bigger-than-expected 91 percent drop in Q1.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morningYOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more