Closing Bell: Sensex ends 304 points lower, Nifty firmly above 11,700; Titan top gainer

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday led by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries after it secured a $750 million investment in its retail arm. Meanwhile, financial and IT heavyweights like HDFC Bank, Infosys, TCS, and HDFC were the other top contributed to the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 304 points higher at 39,879 while the Nifty rose 76 points to settle at 11,739. Broader markets, however, underperformed benchmarks for the day with Nifty midcap and Nifty Smallcap indices down 0.4-0.5 percent.

On the Nifty50 index, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, RIL, and Maruti were the top gainers while Bajaj Finance, BPCL, Tata Motors, Powergrid, and Hindalco led the losses.

Reliance Industries rose 2 percent after it said that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest 55.13 billion Indian rupees in its retail arm.

Titan Company advanced 4.5 percent, making it the top gainer on Nifty50 after it said that its jewellery division saw a quarterly recovery rate of 98 percent while it continued to sell excess gold in its inventory.

Among sectors, The Nifty Auto index rose the most, up 1.4 percent followed by Nifty IT and Nifty Bank which were up around half a percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Metal and Nifty Pharma fell 1.5 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively for the day.

Bajaj Finance lost 4 percent after the Non-Banking Financial Company's (NBFC) September quarter update reported weak figures. As per the company update, Bajaj Finance's new loans declined over 44 percent YoY to 36 lakh from 65 lakh in the year-ago period. New loans were at 50 lakh in the June quarter.

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services rose 1.3 percent ahead of its quarterly results, with the top IT services exporter expected to lay out a highly-anticipated share buyback.