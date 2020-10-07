  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 304 points lower, Nifty firmly above 11,700; Titan top gainer

Updated : October 07, 2020 03:38 PM IST

The Sensex ended 304 points higher at 39,879 while the Nifty rose 76 points to settle at 11,739.
On the Nifty50 index, Titan, Bajaj Auto, Hero Moto, RIL, and Maruti were the top gainers.
Reliance Industries rose 2 percent after it said that Abu Dhabi Investment Authority would invest 55.13 billion Indian rupees in its retail arm.
