Indian indices ended lower on Wednesday after a two-day rally, pressured by financial, auto and metal stocks. The sentiment was also weighed as Asian peers slipped, with concerns over an uptick in US inflation keeping investors away from assets that have risen during the pandemic.

The Sensex ended 291 points lower at 49,902 while the Nifty fell 78 points to settle at 15,030. Broader Markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index down 0.13 percent and smallcap up 0.6 percent.

"The recent sharp rally has triggered some caution for the near-term. The global market was tentative ahead of the announcement of Fed minutes, this was mirrored in the domestic market, though it is not expected to hawkish. Optimism gained from declining covid cases resisted a sharp correction in domestic market," said Vinod Nair, Head Of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, Cipla, Sun Pharma, UPL and Nestle were the top gainers while Tata Motors, Bajaj Finserv, M&M, HDFC and JSW Steel led the losses.

Among sectors, The Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Metal index lost around a percent while the Auto and Banking sectors fell 0.7 percent each. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma rose over a percent for the day.

Carmaker Tata Motors fell 5 percent and was the top loser on the Nifty50 index after it posted a loss for the march quarter and warned for cautious outlook ahead.