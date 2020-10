Indian shares ended higher on Monday, helped by gains in banking and IT stocks. Meanwhile, the sentiment was also lifted by rise in global peers on signs that President Donald Trump’s health was improving.

The Sensex ended 277 points higher at 38,983 while the Nifty rose 86 points to settle at 11,503. Heavyweights TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Sun Pharma contributed the most to the benchmarks.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap flat and Nifty Smallcap up half a percent.

Among sectors, Nifty IT surged the most, up 3.5 percent followed by Nifty Metal, which rose 2.5 percent. Nifty Pharma also added 1.7 percent and Nifty Bank jumped 0.6 percent for the day.

The rise in Nifty IT was led by TCS, which surged 7.5 percent after the company announced that it would consider buying back shares in the board meeting later this week. Wipro also rallied 7 percent while Infosys, and Tech Mahindra added over 2.5 percent each.

TCS, Wipro, Tata Steel, Infosys and Sun Pharma were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index while Bajaj Finserv, Shree Cement, GAIL, Bharti Airtel, and Bajaj Finance led the losses.