Indian indices ended higher but off day's high on Thursday led by energy and metal stocks. Meanwhile, gains in the Auto, pharma and banking sectors also supported the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 257 points higher at 51,039 while the Nifty rose 115 points to settle at 15,097. Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices with the Midcap and Smallcap indices up around 1.5 percent each.

On the Nifty50 index, Coal India, UPL, Adani Ports, Hindalco, and BPCL were the top gainers while ICICI Bank, Nestle, Divi's Labs, L&T, and Kotak Bank led the losses.

Among sectors, the metal index surged the most, up 4 percent followed by Nifty Energy, up 3 percent. Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Auto added around a percent each. Nifty Bank and Nifty IT were also in the green for the day. However, Nifty Fin Servcies and Nifty FMCG ended the day in the red.

Shares of Max Financial and Axis Bank surged on Thursday after the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) gave its nod for the acquisition of up to 12 percent stake in Max Life Insurance by Axis Bank and its subsidiaries. Shares of Max Financial Services rose over 4 percent to Rs 891 per share while Axis Bank rose as much as 2.7 percent to Rs 769 per share.