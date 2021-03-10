Closing Bell: Sensex ends 254 points higher, Nifty above 15,150; metals, auto stocks surge

Updated : March 10, 2021 03:34 PM IST

The Sensex ended 254 points higher at 51,279 while the Nifty rose 76 points to settle at 15,175.

Broader markets were also higher for the day with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.7 percent and 1.4 percent, respectively.