Closing Bell: Sensex ends 246 points higher, up 3% for the week, Nifty above 11,650; Yes Bank rises 8%, Zee down 5%
Updated : October 18, 2019 03:50 PM IST
Indian shares ended higher on Friday led by gains in blue-chip stocks like Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, and TCS.
In intra-day deals, RIL hit a market capitalisation of Rs 9 lakh crore, making it the most valued Indian firm ahead of its Q2 earnings later today.
