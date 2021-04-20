  • SENSEX
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 244 points lower, Nifty below 14,300 dragged by IT stocks; broader markets outperform

Updated : April 20, 2021 03:48 PM IST

The Sensex ended 244 points lower at 47,706 while the Nifty fell 63 points to settle at 14,296.
Broader markets, however, outperformed benchmarks, with the midcap index up 0.3 percent and smallcap index up 1 percent.
On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, HDFC Life and Tata Consumer were the top gainers.
Published : April 20, 2021 03:35 PM IST

