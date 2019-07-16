Closing Bell: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty above 11,650; Yes Bank surges 14%

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday amid broad-based buying in banking, auto and FMCG stocks.

Broader Asian shares also rose as investors awaited US retail sales data and corporate earnings to gauge the health of the world’s biggest economy.

The Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131 while the broader Nifty50 index added 74 points to end at 11,663. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap and the Nifty Smallcap index gained 0.7 percent and 0.04 percent, respectively.

Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were top gainers on the Nifty50 while TCS, M&M, HCL Tech, Kotak Bank and UPL led the losses.

All sectoral indices, except the Nifty IT and the Nifty Media, ended higher for the day. The Nifty Realty index gained 1.9 percent followed by the Nifty Pharma which was up 1.5 percent. Meanwhile, the Nifty PSU Bank advanced 1.4 percent, the Nifty FMCG added 1 percent and the Nifty Auto rose 0.7 percent.

Among losers, the Nifty IT fell over 0.6 percent dragged by MindTree, TCS, HCL Tech and Tech Mahindra. The Nifty Media was also down 0.3 percent.

Shares of Yes Bank surged nearly 14 percent after The Economic Times reported that the bank has received $850 million term sheet offer over the weekend from a consortium of four PE firms. However, the bank denied the claims in the report saying it was unaware of any such development.