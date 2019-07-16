cnbctv-18 budget 2019
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 234 points higher, Nifty above 11,650; Yes Bank surges 14%

Updated : July 16, 2019 04:04 PM IST

Indian benchmark indices ended higher on Tuesday amid broad-based buying in banking, auto and FMCG stocks.
The Sensex ended 234 points higher at 39,131, while the broader Nifty50 index added 73 points to end at 11,661.
Yes Bank, Tata Motors, Adani Ports, Sun Pharma and Bajaj Finserv were top gainers on the Nifty50.
