Indian indices ended higher on Thursday, snapping 2 days of losses, mainly led by a rise in heavyweight Reliance Industries. Gains in FMCG, IT and metal sectors also added to the sentiment. The Sensex ended 222 points higher at 51,531 while the Nifty rose 67 points to settle at 15,173.

"The domestic market closed with slight gains after its range-bound rally, tracking gains in index heavyweights and positive European & Asian markets. The upward movement in the market was supported by energy, telecom and FMCG stocks with small caps outperforming. Dip in January auto retail sales numbers pushed the sectoral index into the negative territory while PSU banks also remained under pressure," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

Meanwhile, broader markets were mixed for the day with the midcap index up 0.2 percent and smallcap index up 1.8 percent.

Among sectors, the metal index rose the most, up 1 percent while Nifty FMCG and Nifty IT added 0.8 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. However, Nifty Bank and Nifty Auto ended the day in the red.

On the Nifty50 index, Hindalco, RIL, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports and GAIL were the top gainers while Eicher Motors, Titan, L&T, Tata Motors and Coal India led the losses.

Shares of Magma Fincorp (MFL) were locked in the upper circuit of 10 percent at Rs 93.40 after the company announced that Adar Poonawalla-controlled Rising Sun Holdings will acquire a 60 percent stake in the non-banking financial company (NBFC).