Closing Bell: Sensex ends 221 points up after hitting record high, Nifty below 12K, Titan dips 10%

Updated : November 06, 2019 04:15 PM IST

The benchmark 30-share S&P BSE Sensex ended with gains of over 221 points at 40,469, after hitting an all-time high of nearly 40,607.
The broader NSE Nifty50 closed 43.85 points higher at 11966, after reclaiming the 12,000 level for the first time since June 11.
Titan's shares settled over 10 percent lower on Wednesday after the Tata Group company reported weaker-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended September.
