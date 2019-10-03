#CorporateTaxCut#MonetaryPolicy#AutoWoes
Closing Bell: Sensex ends 198 points lower, Nifty below 11,350 dragged by metal stocks; Yes Bank rallies 33%, Zee up 6%

Updated : October 03, 2019 03:51 PM IST

Yes Bank, Zee, Tata Motors, BPCL and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index.
The Nifty Media was up 2.5 percent and the Nifty Realty added 1 percent during the day.
The Metal index fell the most, down 3 percent, followed by banking indices with Nifty Bank and Nifty Private Bank indices down over 1 percent each.
