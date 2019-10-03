Closing Bell: Sensex ends 198 points lower, Nifty below 11,350 dragged by metal stocks; Yes Bank rallies 33%, Zee up 6%

Indian stocks followed their Asian peers to end lower on Thursday, dragged mainly by losses in banking and metal sectors. Meanwhile, investors remained cautious ahead of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) policy decision due tomorrow.

The overall market sentiment fell after the United States said it would slap tariffs on European goods, adding to slowdown worries at a time when the US-China trade war is already hurting global economic growth. The United States said on Wednesday it would slap tariffs on Europe-made planes, liquor and cheese as punishment for illegal EU aircraft subsidies.

The Sensex ended 198 points lower at 38,107, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 46 points to end the day at 11,314. In broader markets, the Nifty Midcap was flat and the Nifty Smallcap index slipped 0.2 percent.

Yes Bank, Zee, Tata Motors, BPCL and Wipro were the top gainers on the Nifty50 index, while Vedanta, Hindalco, Coal India, Tata Steel and IndusInd Bank led the losses.

Sectoral indices were mixed for the day. The Metal index fell the most, down 3 percent, followed by banking indices with the Nifty Bank and the Nifty Private Bank indices down over 1 percent each. Meanwhile, the Nifty Media was up 2.5 percent and the Nifty Realty added 1 percent during the day.

Yes Bank shares jumped 33 percent after a bruising fall to a more than one-decade low earlier this week after chief executive officer Ravneet Gill said before the opening bell that the lender was on a firm financial footing.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises surged over 6 percent after the company said that the lenders had agreed to give it another six months to repay debt.

Metal stocks were under pressure dragged by Vedanta, Hindalco, Coal India and Tata Steel down between 3.4-4.6 percent.

Globally, world stocks hovered near four-week lows on Thursday and yields on major benchmark bonds slipped after Washington moved to impose new tariffs on European goods, fuelling fears about global growth and dousing risk appetite.