Closing Bell: Sensex ends 192 points lower, Nifty below 11,800 ahead of Trump-Xi meet; Yes Bank down 3%
Updated : June 28, 2019 03:59 PM IST
The Sensex ended 192 points lower at 39,395, while the broader Nifty50 index lost 53 points to end at 11,789.
Private banks and metal stocks led the losses in the domestic indices.
The Metal index lost the most, down 1.1 percent followed by the Nifty Private Bank (down 0.7 percent), the Nifty Bank (down 0.5 percent).
