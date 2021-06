Indian indices ended lower on Monday weighed by financial, IT and energy stocks. However, metal and pharma stocks surged capping some losses.

The Sensex ended 189 points lower at 52,735 while the Nifty fell 45 points to settle at 15,814.

Broader markets outperformed benchmarks with the midcap and smallcap indices up 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.

On the Nifty50 index, Dr Reddy's, Hindalco, Divis Labs, Tata Steel, and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while HDFC Life, Titan, TCS, Shree Cement and Coal India led the losses.

Among sectors, Nifty Energy and Nifty IT fell over half a percent while Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Bank were also in the red. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty Metal surged over a percent each capping some losses.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Dodla Dairy made strong market debuts today. KIMS rose over 19 percent from its issue price while Dodla Dairy surged 42 percent versus its issue price.