Indian indices ended lower on Tuesday with dragged mainly by banking and financial stocks. Meanwhile, losses in metals and auto sectors also weighed on the benchmarks.

The Sensex ended 186 points lower at 52,549 while the Nifty fell 66 points to settle at 15,748. Broader markets were mixed with Nifty Midcap down nearly half a percent and Nifty Smallcap index flat.

On the Nifty50 index, Powergrid, Cipla, HUL, IndusInd Bank, and Divis Labs were the top gainers while IOC, ONGC, Hindalco, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra led the losses.

Among sectors, the Nifty Metal and Nifty Bank lost around a percent while the Nifty Fin Services and Nifty Auto shed 0.7 percent each. However, Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG were in the green, up around 0.6 percent each.

Shares of Bajaj Healthcare's soared over 13 percent after the firm announced that it moved the Indian Patent Office for a licence to manufacture and supply the Covid-19 drug Baricitinib (API and formulation).