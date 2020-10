Domestic stock markets settled on a red note on Thursday. The Sensex finished 173 points lower at 39,749.85, while the Nifty50 index closed at 11,670.80, down 59 points.

Barring IT index, all sectors closed in the red.

Broader markets underperformed the benchmarks, by closing up to 1 percent lower. L&T and Titan were the index top losers, down up to 5 percent.

Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Shree Cements, HCL Tech and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were L&T, Titan Company, ONGC, Adani Ports and Tata Motors.