Closing Bell: Sensex crashes 1,708 points, Nifty 524 as surge in COVID cases rattles investors

Equity benchmarks nosedived on Monday as the steep rise in COVID-19 cases and the probability of lockdown-like conditions in more states had investors rushing for the exit door.

The BSE-Sensex fell 1,708 points or 3.4 percent to close at 47,883. The Nifty dropped 524 points or 3.5 percent to close at 14,310. The selling fury was, even more, severe in mid and small-cap stocks, with the indices for the respective segments plunging around 5 percent.

Market players said today’s fall was compounded by the unwinding of positions many traders had created using borrowed funds.

As stock prices faltered, it set off a chain reaction wherein traders holding long positions were required to put up additional amounts towards margin commitment. Many were unable to do, leading to their positions being squared off.

“A lot of leverage in the system has been pulled out today, lots of day traders have been caught napping today and that’s why a severe cut is seen in most favourite stocks,” Ajay Srivastava of Dimensions Consulting told CNBC-TV18.

“Therefore, to an extent, there has been an overreaction in the market of severe cut of leverage and that will play itself out.”

Banking stocks were hit hard on concerns that non-performing assets could once again rise because of the renewed restrictions in many parts of the country.

Already, Maharashtra is considering imposing a two-week lockdown.

According to a note by Barclays, “If the current restrictions remain in place for two months (from 28 March 2021), we estimate this will reduce nominal GDP by 0.34 percentage points and real GDP by less than 0.20 percentage points. This is almost twice the impact we had calculated previously.”

Brokers said they were seeing some fatigue in direct equity investments by retail investors, since stock prices had been stuck in a range for over two months now, accompanied by a lot of volatility.

Also, given the rising number of COVID cases both globally and in India, there are growing concerns of another shock to the economy, which makes current valuations look expensive.

Also, there are concerns that rising bond yields in the US will at some point hurt emerging markets, India included. US bond yields have cooled off for the time being, but given the rapid rate at which the US economy is growing, most experts expect inflation to rise faster than projected. That could result in investors withdrawing some of their money from risk assets and diverting that into US treasury bonds.

“India will face a setback on global money allocation,” Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18.