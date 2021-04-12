Closing Bell: Sensex crashes 1,708 points, Nifty 524 as surge in COVID cases rattles investors Updated : April 12, 2021 04:07 PM IST The BSE-Sensex fell 1,708 points or 3.4 percent to close at 47,883. The Nifty dropped 524 points or 3.5 percent to close at 14,310. Market players said today’s fall was compounded by the unwinding of positions many traders had created using borrowed funds. “India will face a setback on global money allocation,” Taher Badshah, CIO-Equities, Invesco Mutual Fund told CNBC-TV18. Published : April 12, 2021 03:35 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply